Tri-State voters have big decisions ahead beyond the presidential race

The presidential election will be the star of the ballot in November.

But the Tri-State has other high-profile issues that primary elections are helping to decide.

In Ohio, Republican Bernie Moreno won the GOP primary to face Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Democratic incumbent, in November — a race that could help tip the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

In Indiana, voters will choose a new governor. Six Republicans are competing in the state's primary for their party's nomination. Whoever wins will face a Democrat, a Libertarian and an independent in November.

And in Kentucky, state lawmakers recently decided to put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot so voters can determine whether taxpayer money should be allowed to flow to private or charter schools.

On the Cincinnati Edition regional politics show, we'll talk about the elections and ballot issues to watch, along with important legislation in each state and the continuing impact of reproductive rights on state politics.

Guests:

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Radio Media Statehouse News Bureau

Sylvia Goodman, Capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Brandon Smith, Statehouse bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Ways to listen to this show: