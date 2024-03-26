Coffee talk: A better beverage experience, plus what climate threats mean for your cuppa
American coffee consumption is at an all-time high. And the choices seem limitless — from regular drip, to lattes and double shots over ice, to French press. But the options we enjoy may be threatened by climate change and deforestation.
Warming temperatures are creating complications for growing some varieties of coffee plants. Meanwhile, deforestation and increasing severity of coffee pests and diseases also threaten the plants.
While consumption is up, the price of unroasted coffee on the commodities market has remained flat for decades. What does that mean for the future of coffee producers? Are they getting a fair wage?
On Cincinnati Edition, let's dive into coffee, your favorite variety, how to better enjoy the experience and how to make the market better for producers. Plus, what's the future hold for a bean threatened by climate change and deforestation?
Guests:
- Margaret Swallow, founding member, International Women in Coffee
- Tony Tausch, owner, Coffee Emporium
- Megan Philpott, Ph.D., postdoctoral researcher, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW)
