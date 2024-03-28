With Opening Day upon us, what can fans expect from the Reds this year?

Yes, spring technically arrived on March 19.

But Cincinnati baseball fans know it isn’t truly spring until it’s Opening Day for the Reds.

The young team is looking to build off a surprising 2023 season.

What will 2024 bring?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with two veteran sports journalists about what they’re expecting from the Cincinnati Reds this season.

Guests:

· C. Trent Rosecrans, senior baseball writer, The Athletic

· Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter and host of “The Skinny” podcast, Local 12 News

