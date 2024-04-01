Ky. lawmaker pushes to make fluoride optional for tap water

In the 1950s and 60s more and more communities began fluoridating their water systems in an effort to improve oral health. Kentucky was one of the earliest states to mandate its use. But water fluoridation has faced some opposition and doubts about its safety. Despite the skepticism the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds it has benefitted public health.

Now a group of Kentucky lawmakers have introduced a bill to make fluoridation optional for public water districts. Rep. Mark Hart, R-Falmouth, says House Bill 141 would allow for local control.

The Kentucky Oral Health Coalition and other public health groups oppose the legislation. On Cincinnati Edition we examine the debate over fluoridation.

Guests



Mark Hart, Kentucky State Representative, R-Falmouth

Brit Anderson, MD, Pediatrician, University of Louisville Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Ways to listen to this show:

