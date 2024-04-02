Ohio's controversial HB 68 is set to take effect in less than 30 days. But will it?

Ohio lawmakers voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of HB 68 in January, moving forward with the law to ban transgender youth from receiving some gender-affirming care and transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams.

The law is scheduled to take effect in less than 30 days, presenting many challenges for families considering how to manage their child's care and for the state's governing bodies of athletic programs.

Now the ACLU of Ohio is suing the state and wants to stop the law from taking effect, arguing the legislation is discriminatory and violates the single-subject rule, among other claims. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn more about what could be next for patients seeking care and transgender youth who want to participate in school sports.

Guests:



Ryan Thoreson, professor, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Jonah Yokoyama, gender affirming care specialist, Equitas Health

