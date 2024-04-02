New project aims to connect Norwood's neighborhoods to each other and the region
Norwood is a city divided — by Montgomery Avenue that separates wards to the west and east, and by the Norwood Lateral, which divides the city's northern and southern wards.
Now a new project aims to improve Norwood's connections between the city's neighborhoods and with the region.
The project will be one of several completed as part of the Congress for the New Urbanism's national conference to be held in Cincinnati in May.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the history of Norwood, the plan to improve its connections, and the people and organizations working to make it happen.
Guests:
- Victor Schneider, mayor, Norwood
- Mary Miller, board president, Norwood Together
- Mallory Baches, president, Congress for the New Urbanism
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.