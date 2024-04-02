New project aims to connect Norwood's neighborhoods to each other and the region

Norwood is a city divided — by Montgomery Avenue that separates wards to the west and east, and by the Norwood Lateral, which divides the city's northern and southern wards.

Now a new project aims to improve Norwood's connections between the city's neighborhoods and with the region.

The project will be one of several completed as part of the Congress for the New Urbanism's national conference to be held in Cincinnati in May.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the history of Norwood, the plan to improve its connections, and the people and organizations working to make it happen.

Guests:

Victor Schneider, mayor, Norwood

Mary Miller, board president, Norwood Together

Mallory Baches, president, Congress for the New Urbanism

