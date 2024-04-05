Legal challenge over Ohio's 24-hour waiting period for an abortion, plus more top stories

Abortion is legal up to the point of viability in Ohio since voters passed a constitutional amendment last year. Now the legal challenges have begun. The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio is suing to end the 24-hour waiting period to obtain the procedure. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the details of this lawsuit and what both sides are saying.

Plus, Cincinnati City Council is looking into an option to help homeowners pay for spiking property taxes. The plan would tap into other homeowner support funds that haven't been fully spent to provide $1 million in relief to low-income homeowners. We'll discuss what's next.

And eclipse frenzy has hit the Tri-State. We'll help you prepare with the do's and don'ts of watching. And if you're not excited, we'll give you some reasons you might want to be.

Guests:

Jessie Balmert, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU

Nick Swartsell, general assignment and longform reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show: