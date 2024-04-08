Venturing into the path of totality with Dean Regas
The day has finally arrived. A large swath of the U.S. will be cloaked in darkness when the sun, moon and Earth align. The total solar eclipse in our time zone begins around 1:52 p.m. with the max percentage of coverage occurring at 3:09 p.m.. Cincinnati is not in the path of totality.
On Cincinnati Edition, astronomer Dean Regas, host of the Looking Up podcast, talks with us about eclipse chasers, how cultures have explained these events throughout time and why you won't want to miss this event.
For more on the eclipse check out Looking Up.
