The Taft Museum of Art’s new Duncanson artist-in-residence is a chef

What do a chef and a painter have in common? They’re both artists. Since its inception, the Taft Museum of Art’s Duncanson Artist-in-Residence program has highlighted the work of notable Black artists across multiple disciplines — from its very first artist-in-residence, writer and poet Nikki Giovanni, to filmmaker Ya’Ke Smith. Yet, for the first time in the program’s 38-year history, this year’s artist-in-residence is a chef, who transforms the dining room table into his canvas.

The program was established to honor the achievements of contemporary Black artists and highlight the relationship between 19th century Black American landscape artist Robert. S. Duncanson and Cincinnati art patron Nicholas Longworth, who commissioned Duncanson’s work for his home.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll chat with Nigerian-born artist and chef Tunde Wey to learn how he creates culinary works of art that spark conversations about race and power.

Guests:



Tunde Wey, chef, Taft Museum of Art’s 2024 Duncanson artist-in-residence

Rebekah Beaulieu, President & CEO, Taft Museum of Art

