The ethics of organ transplants and encouraging more live donors

News of the first-ever patient to receive a kidney from a genetically modified pig spread around the world. The procedure was a success, and Richard Slayman was discharged from the hospital. But the case has raised many questions about whether this is the answer to an organ shortage and whether it’s ethical.

As around 100,000 Americans wait on transplant lists, there’s a race to improve the transplant process. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the latest science and examine the ethical questions. We’ll also hear how a local program is raising awareness about living kidney donation and helping families identify donors.

Guests:

Michael Gusmano, Ph.D., professor of health policy, Lehigh University

Lenny Bernstein, former reporter, The Washington Post

Darci Gibson, founder and president, Off The List, Inc.

Tricia Monson, clinical manager for transplants, The Christ Hospital Health Network

