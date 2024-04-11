The U.S. measles outbreak has reached the Tri-State. How can you stay healthy?

The measles outbreak is on the rise in the U.S. As of April 4, 18 states, including Ohio, have reported 113 cases — a number greater than the total reported infections in all of 2023, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The highly infectious and potentially fatal disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, yet the growing number of cases raises concerns among experts about the return of a preventable disease.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about factors leading to the recent outbreaks, what the symptoms are and how to keep your family healthy.

Guests:



Mrigendra Rajput, Ph.D., virologist, University of Dayton

Becky Thomas, M.D., medical director, public health, Dayton & Montgomery County

