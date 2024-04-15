Test your word puzzle skills with a Cincinnati Edition-themed Hink Pink

We used to crack open the Sunday paper, pull out our trusty No. 2 pencil — or pen, if you’re so bold — and ponder the morning crossword. The answer wouldn’t come until the next day’s paper.

Times have changed. Puzzles have gone digital and opened up new avenues for competition with friends.

Does it seem like everyone these days is playing Wordle, Connections, or the Washington Post's Mini? You pick your poison. There are infinite ways to put off laundry, child rearing and taxes.

On Cincinnati Edition, we dive into puzzle mania with a few of the masters, and we ask you to call in and play a Cincinnati Edition-themed Hink Pink live on air.

Guests:

Anna Shechtman, Ph.D., author, "The Riddles of the Sphinx: Inheriting the Feminist History of the Crossword Puzzle"

Michael Griffith, professor, University of Cincinnati

