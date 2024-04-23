© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Environment
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio may have a larger influence on climate policy than you think

Published April 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Ohio's Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown will face Cleveland business owner Bernie Moreno in November 2024.
AP
The results of this year's U.S. Senate race in Ohio could have a lasting impact on the global climate. How Ohio votes will help determine which party controls the Senate.

Former President Donald Trump dismantled major climate policies during his administration, and a Republican-controlled Senate would likely mean more of the same.

Ohio's Republican Senate nominee Bernie Moreno — who Trump endorsed — will take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown this November in a state that Trump won twice.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the upcoming Ohio Senate race and the fate of green policy that lies in the balance.

Guests:

  • Dan Gearino, reporter, Clean Energy, Inside Climate News
  • David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, School of Public and International Affairs, University of Cincinnati

UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
