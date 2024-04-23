Ohio may have a larger influence on climate policy than you think
The results of this year's U.S. Senate race in Ohio could have a lasting impact on the global climate. How Ohio votes will help determine which party controls the Senate.
Former President Donald Trump dismantled major climate policies during his administration, and a Republican-controlled Senate would likely mean more of the same.
Ohio's Republican Senate nominee Bernie Moreno — who Trump endorsed — will take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown this November in a state that Trump won twice.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the upcoming Ohio Senate race and the fate of green policy that lies in the balance.
Guests:
- Dan Gearino, reporter, Clean Energy, Inside Climate News
- David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, School of Public and International Affairs, University of Cincinnati
