Ohio may have a larger influence on climate policy than you think

The results of this year's U.S. Senate race in Ohio could have a lasting impact on the global climate. How Ohio votes will help determine which party controls the Senate.

Former President Donald Trump dismantled major climate policies during his administration, and a Republican-controlled Senate would likely mean more of the same.

Ohio's Republican Senate nominee Bernie Moreno — who Trump endorsed — will take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown this November in a state that Trump won twice.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the upcoming Ohio Senate race and the fate of green policy that lies in the balance.

Guests:



Dan Gearino, reporter, Clean Energy, Inside Climate News

David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, School of Public and International Affairs, University of Cincinnati

UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show:

