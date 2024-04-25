A leader in climate justice is coming to Cincinnati to talk about how it's done
The late politician Shirley Chisholm once said: “You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas.”
Jacqueline Patterson has channeled those words of wisdom into work to advance environmental justice, particularly in communities being disproportionately affected by the climate crisis.
Patterson will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit on May 2 in downtown Cincinnati.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about climate justice and what that work looks like in Greater Cincinnati.
Guests:
- Jacqueline Patterson, founder and executive director, Chisholm Legacy Project
- Ryan Mooney-Bullock, executive director, Green Umbrella
Green Umbrella is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
