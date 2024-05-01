What could the Supreme Court case on homelessness mean for Kentucky's new street camping ban?

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments last month about a series of local ordinances that allowed a small city in Oregon to prohibit people experiencing homelessness from sleeping or camping in public spaces.

The court’s ruling could have sweeping implications for how communities nationwide deal with homelessness.

The case was argued days after Kentucky state lawmakers voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a sweeping anti-crime bill that includes a ban on street camping.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the case before the Supreme Court, Kentucky’s new law, and what it all means for people experiencing homelessness and the organizations that provide services for them.

Guests:

Michael Mannheimer, professor of law, Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law

John Schickel, Kentucky State Senator, Republican from Unio

Kim Webb, executive director, Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

Ways to listen to this show: