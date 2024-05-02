City and community leaders come together to find solutions after multiple violent attacks involving teens

Overall, violent crime is down in Cincinnati, yet youth violence continues. Last year was a record year for teen shootings, and multiple violent attacks involving teens early this year prompted Police Chief Teresa Theetge to call a collective meeting of community leaders and partners to combat a crisis that couldn’t be solved through policing alone.

Recently Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright joined the list of community partners, announcing the district’s role in combating the violence while addressing the safety, education and welfare of its students.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about the district’s plans, the systemic issues that students and teachers face, and how it will work collaboratively to address the crisis.

Guests:



Iranetta Wright, superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools

Chief Teresa Theetge, Cincinnati Police Department

Iris Roley, founder, Cincinnati Black United Front

