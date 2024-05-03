Can Ohio's public colleges divest from Israel? Plus more top stories

How long will the Bengals’ new extension lease be on Paycor Stadium? It appears the team may be far apart from Hamilton County in negotiations over the length of the preferred lease. The team’s proposal has taxpayers on the hook for 86% of the upgrades, so how does that compare to what county commissioners are pushing for? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the lack of consensus over a lease.

Plus, can pubic colleges in Ohio divest from Israel? Pro-Palestinian demonstrators on college campuses have been calling for universities to cut those ties. What does the Ohio Revised Code say?

Guests:

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter and longform reporter, WVXU

Stephani Kuzydym, enterprise reporter, Courier Journal

Ways to listen to this show:

