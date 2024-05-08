How to grow recreational cannabis and more of your gardening questions answered

With recreational marijuana now legal in Ohio, are you thinking about putting your green thumb to work growing cannabis in your garden? If you’ve never grown this psychedelic plant, you may be wondering where to start. On Cincinnati Edition we’ll discuss the best conditions for home growing.

Plus, the last frost date is around the corner. We have tips on transplanting seedlings, including tomatoes and peppers.

And we’ll find out about a five-part home and community gardening class covering all the basics.

Guests:

Mary Dudley, ecology education manager, Civic Garden Center

Joe Boggs, Ph.D., assistant professor, Ohio State University Department of Entomology, Ohio State Extension Agent for Hamilton County

Scott Beuerlein, manager of botanical garden outreach, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden , co-overseer, Homeadow Song Farm

