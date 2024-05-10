Biden ballot conundrum, a 'super' no confidence vote, and more top stories

Ohio lawmakers are divided over whether President Joe Biden should appear on the ballot in Ohio. Bills in the House and Senate went nowhere this Wednesday. On Cincinnati Edition we’ll discuss the law leading to the uncertainty and Gov. Mike DeWine’s response.

Plus, Cincinnati Public School’s Superintendent Iranetta Wright is defending herself after a vote of no confidence from the teachers' union.

And, the Ohio doctor who said vaccines magnetize people is back.

Those stories and more in the weekly news review.

