Biden ballot conundrum, a 'super' no confidence vote, and more top stories
Ohio lawmakers are divided over whether President Joe Biden should appear on the ballot in Ohio. Bills in the House and Senate went nowhere this Wednesday. On Cincinnati Edition we’ll discuss the law leading to the uncertainty and Gov. Mike DeWine’s response.
Plus, Cincinnati Public School’s Superintendent Iranetta Wright is defending herself after a vote of no confidence from the teachers' union.
And, the Ohio doctor who said vaccines magnetize people is back.
Those stories and more in the weekly news review.
Guests:
- Haley BeMiller, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Jessie Balmert, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Madeline Mitchell, education reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Cameron Knight, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Brandon Smith, statehouse bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting, host, Indiana Week in Review
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.