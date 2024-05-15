Businesses say child care crisis is hurting Ohio's economy

Anyone who has ever paid for child care knows how expensive it can be.

Ohio offers help paying for families based on their incomes. But the number of children benefiting from child care subsidies has dropped, according to a recent report.

Now business leaders in the state are saying a lack of accessible, affordable child care is hurting their companies.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll examine child care in Ohio and discuss the proposals being discussed to help families and businesses.

Guests:

Kathryn Poe, budget and health researcher, Policy Matters Ohio

Stephanie Keinath, vice president of strategic initiatives, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

