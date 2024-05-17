Upheaval with Cincinnati Public Schools and Ohio teacher pensions, plus P.G. Sittenfeld out of prison

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright is stepping down. The move comes after the district’s six unions took a vote of no confidence against her leadership. Board Member Ben Lindy called the resignation a “terrible, terrible mistake.” On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the budget crisis the district faces amidst the leadership shakeup and how the rest of the board responded to her resignation.

Plus, P.G. Sittenfeld is out of prison. The former Cincinnati City Council member was released Wednesday pending an appeal of his conviction for bribery and attempted extortion. We’ll discuss the basis for his appeal.

Then, former President Donald Trump rubbed shoulders with Sen. J.D. Vance at a $50,000 a plate fundraiser in Indian Hill this week. But the presidential candidate made no mention of a running mate during his trip to Cincinnati.

And there’s turmoil over Ohio’s teacher pension fund with retired educators blasting the state for austerity measures that denied them a cost-of-living adjustment for several years. Now Ohio’s Attorney General is suing to remove two board members. We’ll discuss the struggle over control of the funds.

Guests:

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Paula Christian, I-Team reporter, WCPO-9

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Scott Wartman, political reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

