Can plants sense and react to touch?
It’s not easy being green — plants have feelings, too.
According to a Washington State University-led study, plants can sense when something touches them and lets go. We’ll learn more about how plants respond to touch and how they use their sensitivity as a superpower.
Plus, your family’s not the only one who runs on a schedule — your yard and garden do, too. We’ll learn how to use nature’s calendar — phenology — to manage and maintain your garden throughout the year.
Guests:
- Carrie Brown, extension educator, Ohio State University Extension
- Brandon George, horticulture extension agent, Kenton County Extension Office
- Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center
