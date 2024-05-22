Can plants sense and react to touch?

It’s not easy being green — plants have feelings, too.

According to a Washington State University-led study, plants can sense when something touches them and lets go. We’ll learn more about how plants respond to touch and how they use their sensitivity as a superpower.

Plus, your family’s not the only one who runs on a schedule — your yard and garden do, too. We’ll learn how to use nature’s calendar — phenology — to manage and maintain your garden throughout the year.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the secret life of plants, how to use a phenology calendar, and take your gardening questions at 513-419-7100 and talk@wvxu.org.

Guests:



Carrie Brown, extension educator, Ohio State University Extension

Brandon George, horticulture extension agent, Kenton County Extension Office

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

