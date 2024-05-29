Ohio schools must create rules for student cellphone use
Cellphone use is ubiquitous, from the grocery store to our schools — and that means the number of distractions are, too. Ohio recently joined a growing number of states with legislation regarding cellphone distractions in the classroom.
This month, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 250 that includes a provision requiring K-12 school districts to create policies governing cellphone use during school hours. The provision aims to address one of the many challenges educators face in the classroom.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the bill, how local schools have addressed cellphone use in their districts, and how parents have responded to the policies.
Guests:
- Jonathan Cooper, superintendent, Mason City Schools
- Anna Bogan, parent, Mason City Schools
- Jamie Back, director of Makerspace and Innovation Design (teacher), Cincinnati Country Day School
