Will Connected Communities make it to a full Council vote this week?

Cincinnati City Council is considering a major overhaul to the city’s zoning code. The Equitable Growth and Housing Committee will meet this Tuesday and could vote on the proposal known as "Connected Communities." It includes a plan to increase density by creating "middle housing" such as townhomes and duplexes.

If the committee votes to approve the plan on Tuesday, it will go to full Council for a final vote Wednesday. But the plan has received significant community opposition.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the details of the plan, the concerns among community members, and we take your calls.

Guests:

Reggie Harris, Council member, Cincinnati City Council

Gregory Kissel, Westwood resident

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

