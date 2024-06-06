The legacy of the Freedom Rides and Freedom Summer of 1964
From 1961 to 1964, a multi-racial group of young, trained activists from the North were shuttled by bus to states in the South in an effort to end segregation and register Black voters during the summer months in a project called the Freedom Rides.
By the summer of 1964, the movement's efforts were focused on voter registration in Mississippi – a state that had the highest number of unregistered Black voters in the South.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about the Freedom Rides, the network of organizers who coordinated the movement and how its legacy inspired civil rights legislation and contemporary voter registration efforts.
Guests:
- Jacqueline Johnson, University Archivist, Miami University, Walter Havighurst Special Collections and Archives
- David Fankhauser, 1961 Freedom Rider
- David Whitehead, Third Vice President, Political Action Chair & Voter Empowerment Chair, Cincinnati NAACP
