Trying to trace your family history? How to overcome historical hurdles

DNA kits like 23andMe and AncestryDNA are making it easier for people to explore their genetic connections and family origins.

But researching genealogy can be complicated — especially for Black families with ancestors who were enslaved.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with local experts about how they use historical records to help people fill in their family trees. And we’ll hear from family members about their genealogical journey.

Guests:

Hillary Delaney, primary researcher of Underground Railroad and African American history, Borderlands Archive and History Center, Boone County Public Library

Steve Headley, reference librarian, Genealogy & Local History Department, Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library

Robert Lett, Northern Kentucky native with an interest in genealogy

Priscilla Chambers, Northern Kentucky native with an interest in genealogy

Ways to listen to this show: