The medicinal properties of native plants

For much of human history, people have used plants to treat ailments. The poisonous effects of vegetation can be curative depending on the dosage.

A new exhibit at the Lloyd Library “Pick Your Poison” explores the healing power of plants. Naturalist Carol Mundy will give at talk at the library on themedicinal properties of native plants on June 26.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss medicinal botany and the curative powers you can find in your backyard. Plus we answer on of your gardening questions for the full hour with our experts.

Guests:

Carol Mundy, naturalist, The Crow Knows

Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office

Domonique Peebles, founder, Brick Gardens

Ways to listen to this show:

