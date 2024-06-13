Some of our critic's favorite father figures in film

The cultural ideal of the nuclear family has changed dramatically over the last century, in part due to varying portrayals of families in pop culture and on screen — and the image of fatherhood has changed over time, too.

No matter how you weave the web, our friendly, neighborhood Spiderman had a version of Uncle Ben to provide him with fatherly wisdom. Batman championed orphans, mentoring Dick Grayson who would later become one of the most memorable sidekicks in pop culture history.

On Cincinnati Edition, film critic tt stern-enzi explores the many kinds of father figures through some of his favorite film trilogies.

