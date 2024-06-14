Rising property tax bills, Cincinnati City Council passes city budget and more top stories

Property taxes have increased dramatically for many Ohio homeowners, and lawmakers are attempting to address the issue with the introduction of several bills meant to provide relief. Could a constitutional amendment on property taxes be ready for voters in the fall?

Plus, this week, Cincinnati City Council members took a final vote on the city’s next budget. We’ll discuss the budget and which projects will receive funding.

Then, the Reds' eye-popping attendance wasn’t the only thing that wowed sports fans in Great American Ball Park this week. One fan caught the attention of attendees, National Baseball Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench — and a local judge. We’ll discuss the story that has everyone flipping out.

Guests:



Sarah Donaldson, reporter, producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

C. Trent Rosecrans, senior baseball writer, The Athletic

