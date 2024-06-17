Want to escape without travel costs? How about a good book?
Looking for an exciting summer adventure from the comfort of your couch?
Take respite from the heat in the pages of a good book.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with local bibliophiles about their summer reading recommendations. We’ll also get tips for how to read more books — and read them more deeply.
Guests:
- Hillary Copsey, book advisor, The Mercantile Library
- Gregory Kornbluh, owner, Downbound Books
