Cincinnati Edition

Want to escape without travel costs? How about a good book?

Published June 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
a person in a long white sweater looking at an open thick book as seen from above
Jairo Gonzalez
/
Unsplash

Looking for an exciting summer adventure from the comfort of your couch?

Take respite from the heat in the pages of a good book.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with local bibliophiles about their summer reading recommendations. We’ll also get tips for how to read more books — and read them more deeply.

Guests:

  • Hillary Copsey, book advisor, The Mercantile Library
  • Gregory Kornbluh, owner, Downbound Books

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
