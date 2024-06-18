How are media companies responding to AI?
It has been a rocky year for the news industry.
January kicked off with a wave of layoffs. But the tech industry is abuzz with a new wave of artificial intelligence summarization tools launched by OpenAI, Meta and Google. These services are making it easier than ever to find the CliffsNotes versions of news stories for free.
But are Google’s new AI Search and Meta’s new chatbot accurate? And what is the future of traditional media outlets if online traffic and ad revenue dries up?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss AI-generated news and the future of journalism.
Guests:
- Danielle Coffey, president and CEO, News Media Alliance
- Jeff Knight, counsel, Bricker Graydon
- Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant, intrustIT
