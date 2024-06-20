Digging deeper into the new 'State of Black Cincinnati' report

Nearly a decade ago, the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio released its report “The State of Black Cincinnati 2015: Two Cities” detailing a series of stark disparities.

Among them:

Black residents were more than three times as likely as whites to be unemployed.

Black men and women had shorter life spans on average than their white counterparts.

And while Black people made up only 12.5% of Ohio’s population at the time, they accounted for more than 45% of the state’s incarcerated people.

The Urban League has now released an update called “Journey to Parity: The State of Black Cincinnati” to gauge how far Cincinnati has come since the2015 report was released — and how much work remains.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new report’s findings and recommendations.

Guests:

Christie Kuhns, president and CEO, Urban League of Southwestern Ohio

Candra Reeves, senior director of data and analytics, Urban League of Southwestern Ohio

You can read the full report online.

