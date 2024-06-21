Cincinnati could see an income tax increase, the end of Union Institute, plus more top stories

A bill to overhaul higher education and ban DEI training in Ohio colleges is making its rounds in the House. Its sponsors want to see if Senate Bill 83 can get the necessary support. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss why college protests over the war in Gaza are complicating the issue for some Republicans.

Plus, Cincinnati residents could see an income tax increase on the November ballot. Will city officials make public engagement a priority before deciding whether to take the matter to voters?

Then, employees went months without paychecks. Students missed their federal student loans. Now a mostly online college in dire financial straits is closing. We’ll discuss how Cincinnati-based Union Institute & University got to this point.

Guests:

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Kendall Crawford, reporter and producer, The Ohio Newsroom

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

