Put down that beer; it's not a tanning lotion

When you go to the beach, do you slather on the SPF 50, or do you reach for a beer?

Instead of using sunscreen, some social media influencers are recommending slathering your skin in ale for a bronze glow. Dermatologists warn beer tanning is a bad idea.

But myths and misinformation about sunscreens are spreading online, including a false claim that SPF is toxic.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll debunk the bad advice and share the best tips and the science behind sunscreen.

Kelly Dobos, cosmetic chemist and adjunct instructor of cosmetic science, University of Cincinnati

