Put down that beer; it's not a tanning lotion
When you go to the beach, do you slather on the SPF 50, or do you reach for a beer?
Instead of using sunscreen, some social media influencers are recommending slathering your skin in ale for a bronze glow. Dermatologists warn beer tanning is a bad idea.
But myths and misinformation about sunscreens are spreading online, including a false claim that SPF is toxic.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll debunk the bad advice and share the best tips and the science behind sunscreen.
Guest:
- Kelly Dobos, cosmetic chemist and adjunct instructor of cosmetic science, University of Cincinnati
