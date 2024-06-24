© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Health
Cincinnati Edition

Put down that beer; it's not a tanning lotion

Published June 24, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT
Pixabay

When you go to the beach, do you slather on the SPF 50, or do you reach for a beer?

Instead of using sunscreen, some social media influencers are recommending slathering your skin in ale for a bronze glow. Dermatologists warn beer tanning is a bad idea.

But myths and misinformation about sunscreens are spreading online, including a false claim that SPF is toxic.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll debunk the bad advice and share the best tips and the science behind sunscreen.

Guest:

  • Kelly Dobos, cosmetic chemist and adjunct instructor of cosmetic science, University of Cincinnati

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Cincinnati Edition
