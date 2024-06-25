Could hospital price transparency bring patient costs down?

The push for hospital price transparency is catching on amid rising health care costs. The idea is that if patients know how much procedures cost, it will drive prices down and quality up.

But is that how price transparency really works in practice, and are hospitals complying with laws currently on the books?

Now Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill designed to toughen a federal mandate. But the Ohio Senate has made changes to the legislation that some argue would weaken the law.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss hospital price transparency and whether it can really bring down health care costs for patients.

Guests:



Elisabeth Rosenthal, MD, senior contributing editor, KFF Health News

John Palmer, director of media and public relations, Ohio Hospital Association

Patrick Neville, former Colorado state representative

Ways to listen to this show: