Having trouble affording your vet bills? We find out why and what your options are

Are you struggling to cover the cost of your pet’s latest trip to the vet? Between vaccines, routine check-ups and unexpected emergency care, the bills can add up.

The number of animals in shelters rose to nearly a quarter-million in 2023, according to Shelter Animals Count, and economic hardship is one of the reasons families give up their pets.

A recent report in "The Atlantic" examined the rising cost of veterinarian services and found that private equity funds are getting in the business, purchasing smaller practices, and as a result, prices are rising.

On Cincinnati Edition, we look at the ownership and pricing structure of “Big Vet,” and see what affordable options are available to help families with pet care.

Guests:

Helaine Olen, columnist, Washington Post

Chris Seelbach, executive director, Ohio Alleycat Resource

Karen Leslie, executive director, The Pet Fund

Ways to listen to this show: