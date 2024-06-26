How to help your plants and garden survive a heat wave
The temperature’s rising — it isn’t surprising. But despite the upbeat tempo of the 1960s song, your plants may not be enjoying the recent heat wave. We’ll learn the best watering practices for the summer months, which plants are drought-tolerant, and how to avoid stressing your plants.
Plus, are dandelions beneficial beyond friendship crowns and rabbit food? We’ll talk about the benefits of dandelions for your garden and why they deserve a little more respect.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss maintaining your garden in excessive heat, what to start planting in late June, plus your gardening questions for the full hour with our experts.
Guests:
- Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center
- Pamela Bennett, Ohio State University extension educator
- Amy Stone, Ohio State University extension educator, Lucas County
