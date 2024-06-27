Cincinnati officials say they're devoted to community engagement. Some residents aren't so sure
A draft of a new city of Cincinnati community engagement policy says the city is “dedicated to engaging with members of the public to drive collaboration, trust and transparency.”
But some residents of the city say they think the city’s recent efforts have been lacking.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the city’s past practices, what residents say has worked well and has fallen short, and what this new community engagement policy could mean.
Guests:
- Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney
- Alexis Marsh, Quality of Life Committee co-chair, Over-the-Rhine Community Council
- Brian Spitler, vice president, Mount Lookout Community Council
The draft of a new City of Cincinnati Community Engagement Policy is available online.
