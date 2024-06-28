© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Dozens of bills headed to Gov. DeWine, Cincinnati settles encampment lawsuit, plus more top stories

Published June 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Dozens of bills are headed to Ohio Governor DeWine. Wednesday’s marathon legislative session before the summer recess included a budget, a transgender bathroom bill and street takeovers known as “hooning.” On Cincinnati Edition we look at what made the cut and what made the cutting room floor.

Plus, The U.S. Supreme Court takes up a case challenging gender-affirming care bans that could have implications in Kentucky.

And city officials agree to a settlement in a 2018 case involving homeless encampments in Cincinnati.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
