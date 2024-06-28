Dozens of bills headed to Gov. DeWine, Cincinnati settles encampment lawsuit, plus more top stories

Dozens of bills are headed to Ohio Governor DeWine. Wednesday’s marathon legislative session before the summer recess included a budget, a transgender bathroom bill and street takeovers known as “hooning.” On Cincinnati Edition we look at what made the cut and what made the cutting room floor.

Plus, The U.S. Supreme Court takes up a case challenging gender-affirming care bans that could have implications in Kentucky.

And city officials agree to a settlement in a 2018 case involving homeless encampments in Cincinnati.

Guests:

Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Alex Acquisto, health and social services reporter, Lexington Herald Leader

Sarah Ladd, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Nick Swartsell, general assignment and longform reporter, WVXU

