The ongoing debate over Ohio's teacher pension fund
Ohio’s State Teachers Retirement System controls $90 billion invested on behalf of 500,000 active and retired teachers. But there is a debate among members over actively managed funds verses an index fund.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has launched an investigation into several STRS board members, and now one board member — known as one of the “reformers” — has resigned.
Amid the upheaval we examine how the state’s teacher pension fund is managed.
Guests:
- Lynn Hoover, interim executive director, State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
- Dean Dennis, president, Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association
- Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.