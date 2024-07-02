© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Cincinnati Edition

The ongoing debate over Ohio's teacher pension fund

Published July 2, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT
Mche Lee
/
Unsplash

Ohio’s State Teachers Retirement System controls $90 billion invested on behalf of 500,000 active and retired teachers. But there is a debate among members over actively managed funds verses an index fund.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has launched an investigation into several STRS board members, and now one board member — known as one of the “reformers” — has resigned.

Amid the upheaval we examine how the state’s teacher pension fund is managed.

Guests:

  • Lynn Hoover, interim executive director, State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
  • Dean Dennis, president, Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association
  • Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected