The ongoing debate over Ohio's teacher pension fund

Ohio’s State Teachers Retirement System controls $90 billion invested on behalf of 500,000 active and retired teachers. But there is a debate among members over actively managed funds verses an index fund.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has launched an investigation into several STRS board members, and now one board member — known as one of the “reformers” — has resigned.

Amid the upheaval we examine how the state’s teacher pension fund is managed.

Guests:

Lynn Hoover, interim executive director, State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio

Dean Dennis, president, Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association

Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Ways to listen to this show:

