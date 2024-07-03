"Charlie Hustle" chronicles the historic and tumultuous career of Pete Rose

Keith O’Brien starts his new book about Pete Rose explaining he grew up in Cincinnati when the baseball legend was at the peak of his fame. O’Brien was here when the player he calls “both a miracle and a disaster” lost everything.

The author chronicles the good, the bad and the ugly in his new book, "Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days of Baseball."

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss Rose’s historic and tumultuous career.

Guests:

Keith O’Brien, author, "Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days of Baseball"

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU, covered Pete Rose’s trial for the Cincinnati Enquirer

