Debate tests local Democratic loyalty to Biden, Ohio redistricting issue likely, plus more top stories

After last week’s presidential debate local Democrats are in a debate of their own over whether it’s time for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the race. Former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley took to X suggesting a list of possible alternative candidates.

Meanwhile other local leaders are sticking by the president including U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. On Cincinnati Edition we’ll discuss the tightrope Democrats are walking between their desire to win and their loyalty to the White House.

Plus, Citizens Not Politicians could change Ohio politics for decades to come. The group is hoping to place a constitutional amendment on the Ohio ballot that would change the way districts are drawn, taking it out of the hands of elected officials. We’ll discuss how it could break the veto-proof super majority in the legislature.

And we’ll remember “Good Old” Jim Scott – a Cincinnati radio legend known for his kindness and warmth.

Guests:

- Haley BeMiller, politics reporter, USA Today Ohio Bureau

- Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

- Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

- John Kiesewetter, media beat writer, WVXU

