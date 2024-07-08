Could daydreaming actually be healthy for your brain?
You’re working diligently on a project and your mind begins to wander as you look out the window and daydream different scenarios about what a squirrel-shaped cloud could be chasing. Recent research from a Harvard study of mice finds that this daydream detour may play a role in brain plasticity.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about daydreaming and what the research shows.
Guests:
- Rhonna Shatz, DO, adjunct associate professor, division director for behavioral neurology, University of Cincinnati
- Stephen Becker, Ph.D., associate division director of research, Division of Behavioral Medicine and Clinical Psychology, Cincinnati Children's
University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's are financial supporters of Cincinnati Public Radio.
