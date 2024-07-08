Could daydreaming actually be healthy for your brain?

You’re working diligently on a project and your mind begins to wander as you look out the window and daydream different scenarios about what a squirrel-shaped cloud could be chasing. Recent research from a Harvard study of mice finds that this daydream detour may play a role in brain plasticity.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about daydreaming and what the research shows.

Guests:



Rhonna Shatz, DO, adjunct associate professor, division director for behavioral neurology, University of Cincinnati

Stephen Becker, Ph.D., associate division director of research, Division of Behavioral Medicine and Clinical Psychology, Cincinnati Children's

University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's are financial supporters of Cincinnati Public Radio.

