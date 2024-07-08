Do you have questions about your dreams? We talk to dream researchers

Do you remember your dreams? Even if you don’t, it doesn’t mean you aren’t having them every night. But why does our unconscious create these images, revisit places from our past, call up people in our lives and create strange scenarios for us to navigate?

Researchers differ on the reasons for dreams and how they influence our waking life. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk to dream researcher Kelly Buckley, who founded the Sleep Dream Database to catalogue thousands of dreams. He’s also a member of the Dream Mapping Project along with artist Alisa Minyukova. Their collective is a bridge between dream science and the creative process.

Guests:

Kelly Buckley, Ph.D., dream researcher, The Sleep Dream Database

Alisa Minyukova, assistant professor of art, City University of New York

Ways to listen to this show:

