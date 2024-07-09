© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Could a new commission bring more Taylor Swift-level events to Cincinnati?

Published July 9, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV/AP
AP
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Local political and business leaders say last summer’s Taylor Swift concerts at Paycor Stadium showed how well Cincinnati can handle major events.

Now they’re working to create a new Greater Cincinnati Sports Events Commission to bring lots more big concerts, sporting events and other productions to the Queen City on a regular basis.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll hear what this commission could mean for the region and why the city of Cincinnati is investing in its creation.

Guests:

  • Julie Calvert, president and CEO, VisitCincy
  • Seth Walsh, council member, Cincinnati City Council

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
