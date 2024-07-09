Could a new commission bring more Taylor Swift-level events to Cincinnati?

Local political and business leaders say last summer’s Taylor Swift concerts at Paycor Stadium showed how well Cincinnati can handle major events.

Now they’re working to create a new Greater Cincinnati Sports Events Commission to bring lots more big concerts, sporting events and other productions to the Queen City on a regular basis.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll hear what this commission could mean for the region and why the city of Cincinnati is investing in its creation.

Guests:

Julie Calvert, president and CEO, VisitCincy

Seth Walsh, council member, Cincinnati City Council

