The STEM workforce is growing, but diversity in the field still lags

While the diversity of STEM-related jobs continues to multiply, the diversity of its workforce still has opportunities for growth. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects increases in science and technology jobs post-pandemic, but programs and companies are struggling to retain and recruit women and other underrepresented groups to the field. What barriers to retention persist, and how can they be mitigated?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the data, the barriers underrepresented groups face in the STEM and engineering fields, and how a local group is working to bridge the gap through mentorship.

Guests:



Whitney Gaskins, assistant dean and assistant professor, Office of Inclusive Excellence & Community Engagement, University of Cincinnati

Sosena Tefera, junior at Anderson High School

UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show:

