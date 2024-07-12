Tributes coming in for late artist and musician Jay Bolotin

If you ever passed artist Jay Bolotin on Main Street near the old Kaldi’s coffee house, or walking on Beekman Street near his North Fairmount home you could sense his calm and quiet presence. He wore a weathered black vest and white dress shirt with the sleeves rolled up. He was as the Delmore Recording Society described: “A man from another time and space.”

Time stopped for Jay in May, when the well-known Cincinnati artist and musician died at age 75. He will be remembered by his children Simone and Ezra and his many friends and students. And he lives on in his music, his monumental wood sculptures, his woodcuts and his films.

The Delmore Recording Society released an album of Jay’s early music in 2018. Simone describes it as a collection of haunting folksongs from the 1970s.

The Carnegie in Covington is exhibiting a small collection of Jay’s work July 18 and 19 with a memorial July 20 from 1-3pm. The Northside Tavern will hold a celebration and remembrance July 21 from 2-5pm.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss Jay Bolotin’s life and creative work.

Guests:

- Matt Distel, executive director, The Carnegie

- Emily Sites, gallery assistant

- Mark Flanigan, author

