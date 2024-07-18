A new male contraceptive gel shows promise in clinical trials
After decades of research, experts in public health are one step closer to a hormonal birth control option for men. Researchers with the National Institutes of Health’s Contraceptive Development Program recently released their findings on a new male contraceptive gel.
Clinical trials showed the drug was 86% effective in reducing sperm counts — but the product has a ways to go before it reaches the market.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the findings, what forms of birth control are available to men now, and what’s next for researchers.
Guests:
- Jeffrey Kroopnick, MD, medical officer, contraceptive development program, National Institute of Child Health and Human Development
- Raevti Bole, MD, urology, Cleveland Clinic
