Vance takes his elegy to the RNC, plus more top stories

Former President Donald Trump’s newly minted running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, took the stage at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night. Did the crowd embrace him? On Cincinnati Edition we talk to an Ohio reporter in Milwaukee covering the acceptance speech.

Plus, we take a look at a handful of new laws taking effect in Kentucky.

Then, Cincinnati’s property tax aid program is accepting applications, the Convention Center renovation kicks off, and we’ll look at the latest stop in our Community Dispatch series.

It’s the weekly news review.

