July is Disability Pride Month. Why visibility in film matters

Visibility and representation matters — behind and in front of the camera. Yet, for actors, directors and movie-goers with disabilities, seeing themselves and their experiences developed into stories for film and TV are slim in comparison to the growing demand.

Audiences are eager for more authentic stories of people with disabilities in the media that don’t center around their disability and feature leads with disabilities. Is Hollywood answering the call?

From "Children of a Lesser God" to Disney+’s "Echo," film critic tt stern-enzi shares his film and streaming picks that highlight persons with disabilities.

You can read more about stern-enzi's picks in his column now online at wvxu.org.

Ways to listen to this show:

